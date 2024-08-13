10K People Visit SMHS Hospital Srinagar Daily: Admin

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- SMHS Hospital, one of the tertiary care institutions in J&K is being visited by around 10000 people on daily basis which includes attendants and other visitors.

The Emergency/ Causality block of SMHS witnesses a patient flow of 3200 daily who are provided with consultation, treatment, testing and other patient care facilities.

The Hospital provides IPD services spread over different wards with a capacity of 890 beds. On an average 30 major & 60 minor procedures are performed daily.

During 2023-24 ,

in Out Patients Department 1063028 patients were attended, similarly 107589 patients were treated in inpatients department & while as 10726 major and 12543 minor surgeries were performed during the period.



6000 Lab tests are being done in SMHS Hospital on daily basis in dedicated Labs and Lab services are available 24×7.

30 MRIs, 450 USGs, 125 CTs and on an average 400 X- rays are done on a single day.

The sanitation and hygiene is priority area in all Associated Hospitals including SMHS. The hospital inspite of huge rush Of 10000 person on daily basis, maintains cleanliness and hygiene for which 3 shift sanitation drive is carried in morning, afternoon and evening through a dedicated manpower of 35 sanitation workers.



Furthermore, the sanitation of major areas including casuality and some wards of an area of 62000 sq feet have been outsourced for proper maintenance.



The people visiting SMHS hospital, attendants and patients along

with hospital authorities have the joint responsibility to keep it neat and clean and lend a helping hand to keep it clean.

SMHS hospital and other associated hospitals of Govt. Medical College Srinagar

are committed to quality health/ patient care facilities with special focus on sanitation, cleanliness and hygiene.

The Authorities at SMHS Hospital have now appealed to all the people visiting SMHS and other Associated Hospitals to cooperate with the department in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in hospital and do not litter in the hospital premises. They are further requested to not bring polythene bags in the hospitals.