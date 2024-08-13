Dubai Realtor Eyeing Global Expansion

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) R&H Properties is set for expansion into GCC countries and beyond.

The most recent announcement is of an expansion plan as it attracts Africa's most powerful, influential, and wealthiest to invest in Dubai's high-end properties. This is to strengthen R&H Properties' aim to continuously bridge the gap between Africa's richest investors and Dubai's premier offerings.

Speaking about her Dubai offerings Rebiha Helimi, CEO and Founder of R&H Properties stated,“As a part of my offerings in Dubai I am offering luxury furnished apartment at Vida Creek Beach Residences, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom gem with breathtaking views and just steps away from the beach and Creek Marina. Another exquisite property is The Oasis by Emaar, which features luxurious villas and mansions complete with crystal lagoons and beach access, perfect for those who seek both decadence and privilege reserved for a distinct few.”

R&H Properties' extensive marketing campaigns have been well-received by African UHNWIs (Ultra High Net Worth Individuals).

Helimi's alliance with tycoons of the Middle East, Europe, and Africa sets her apart in an already saturated industry. As such, she persistently champions the possibilities of flourishing via lavish real estate investments to prominent visionaries who seek the pinnacle of opulence that their wealth and prestige can command.

Her mission to consistently deliver excellence in the real estate sector while bringing Dubai and Africa closer. She is excited to open doors to Africa's UHNWIs as part of her robust expansion plan, further providing them with unmatched investment stakes in one of the world's most dynamic real estate markets.