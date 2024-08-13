Watch: Prince Harry's Emotional Moments At Prince William And Kate Middleton's Wedding Go Viral

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 12:57 PM

In a TikTok that has received over 1.8 million views, Prince Harry's intense feelings from Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding are seen again.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Prince Harry is seen displaying strong emotions that he must manage while witnessing his brother, Prince William, get married to Kate Middleton.

The video, which was posted by bella, contrasts this emotional scene with another important event in Harry's life: his marriage to Meghan Markle in 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

In his 2023 memoir, Spare, he recalled, "As Meg came nearer and nearer, I was giving thanks for all my choices."

A montage of heartwarming moments between Harry and Kate from the time he was a working royal finishes the viral film. Now that Harry's breakdown at William's wedding has happened again, attention has returned to the emotions he claimed to be experiencing at the time and wrote extensively about in Spare.

"I recall Kate walking down the aisle, looking incredible, and I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door, into the carriage that would convey them to Buckingham Palace, into the eternal partnership they'd pledged, I recall thinking: Goodbye," Prince Harry described William and Kate's Westminster Abbey wedding in Spare.

"They made each other visibly happy, and therefore I was happy too. But in my gut I couldn't help feeling that this was yet another farewell under this horrid roof."

