Deaths In Panama Due To Dengue Increases To 23

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) These dengue deaths are located in the regions of Columbus (Colón 8), Chiriquí (4), Metropolitan (4), Eastern Panama (2), Northern Panama (2), Coclé (1), West Panama (1) and Guna Yala (1).

A total of 11,815 cases of dengue have been registered until epidemiological week N°31 in the country, as noted by the Department of Epidemiology of the of (Minsa).

The report updates a death of a 45-year-old male, from Mayor Diaz (North Panama), bringing the figures to date to 23 accumulated deaths caused by the disease.

Regarding the number of cases accumulated by dengue, the list heads Panama Metro with 3,434; Columbus with 1,690 and Panama West with 1,230, with these keeping the highest reports.

The latest report states that the corrections reporting the most accumulated cases continue to be: Las Herons, which sums up 1,561, followed by December 24 with 545; Pacora 394; Chilibre 334; Chepo 285 and Cativá 280.

Carmen Perez, head of Vector Control of Minsa, highlighted the fundamental role of the population in general in fighting dengue.

"The main strategy that each of the Panamanos should use is the search and elimination of the breeders, then actions focus on the treatment of the adult mosquito that is done with the chemical or thermonebulization," he specified.

According to the document provided by the Department of Epidemiology, this week 157 hospitalizations for dengue have been notified to reach a national cumulative of 1,163 cases, which have required hospital care. The region with the most hospitalized is Panama Metro, which represents 24% (285/1,163) of the total hospitalized.

In Peru, there have been 140,000 cases of dengue and 200 deaths this year.

