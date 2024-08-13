UAE: Rare Red-Footed Bird Appears On Abu Dhabi Island

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 2:18 PM

The red-footed Booby, a rare bird, was recently spotted in Abu Dhabi by the Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi (EAD).

Part of the Booby family, the bird was spotted during regular monitoring operations on Jarneen Island in the Al Dhafra region, west of the capital city.

One of the rarest and smallest species of Booby, the creature is found on the coasts and islands of tropical regions. It is very rare to see it in the Arabian Gulf region due to the absence of resident groups in the UAE.

In a press statement, the agency said: "The Red-footed Booby mainly depends on fish and squid for its diet, which confirms its important role in the balance of the marine ecosystem. Despite its rarity, its status is not threatened according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List. Spotting this bird in Abu Dhabi provides a rare opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of wildlife and the importance of preserving natural habitats."

“This bird, which is called the red-footed bird because of its red feet, is added to the list of 426 bird species recorded in Abu Dhabi,” said Ahmed Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at the environmental agency.

“The nature reserves managed by the agency, such as Al Wathba Wetland Reserve and Bul Syayeef Marine Protected Area, are of great importance to many species of migratory and resident birds alike. More than 260 species have been recorded so far in Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, which is the only site in the Arabian Gulf where the Greater Flamingo breeds continuously, which is an important sign of the tireless efforts made by the agency to conserve these species,” he added.

Jarnin Island, a small island located 180km northwest of the capital, is a marine oasis and a safe haven for many birds, turtles and other creatures.

In 2003, the International Union for Conservation of Nature announced that the island and its surrounding waters were included in the 81 global protected areas that the Union has recognised since 1996 worldwide in the areas of protecting forests, freshwater and marine ecosystems, and protecting endangered species.

