Abu Dhabi: Dh30,000 Fine For Installing Tanks With Flammable Liquids Without Approval
8/13/2024 3:37:37 PM
Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 10:42 AM
Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 9:43 PM
A hefty fine will be imposed against those who install tanks with hazardous material or flammable liquids in Abu Dhabi without approval, according to the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.
As per a cabinet resolution, violators will face a fine of Dh30,000. Individuals are required to get an approval from the Civil Defence before installing the same.
This is in violation of clause 126 of the resolution.
