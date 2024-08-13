QSC Organises Various Activities To Mark International Youth Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Under the auspices of the Youth Affairs Department of the of Sports and Youth, Qatar Scientific Club (QSC) organised a range of youth activities to celebrate International Youth Day, which is marked on August 12 each year.

In a statement yesterday, the club said that the events, which are within the activities and programs of 'summer science camp 24', focused on the Sustainable Development Goals within the SDGs applications programme (SDG TECH). A was convened addressing the concept of sustainable development and its goals, in addition to comprehensive development applications.

The club also held another workshop entitled 'engineering applications for SDGs', which addressed sustainable agriculture and sustainable energy, in addition to sustainable engineering design and sustainable recycling.

The programme included an exhibition of sustainability and construction hackathon and an exhibition of sustainable engineering models. A range of projects were displayed, including a cooled helmet model project, a sustainable engineering building model project, a road barrier installation project, an air quality sensor project, and ten engineering models printed with 3D printers.

Head of public relations and community outreach at the QSC Iman Al Obaidi said that the participation of the QSC in the International Youth Day comes within the framework of the theme of this year's celebration, which is“From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development”, as there is a focus and interest from the international community in youth issues and celebrating their capabilities because they are partners in the global community and represent the highest rate of social media and the Internet use in general.

For her part, Eng Muneera Al Shriem, a trainer at the QSC, said that such QSC's workshops come to focus on sustainable development issues and introduce young people to them.

Meanwhile, QSC, in cooperation with Al Shamal Sports Club, presented a lecture on artificial intelligence applications for club members on the occasion of International Youth Day.

Youth section at Al Sailiya Club, under the supervision of the Youth Affairs Department of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, in cooperation with the National Cyber Security Agency, organized an awareness lecture within the 2024 summer activity programme. It aimed at raising awareness of cyber security threats and highlighting the most prominent behaviours that help protect students from cyber risks.