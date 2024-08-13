Azerbaijan Expands Coop Over Caspian Sea Through Boosting Transport & Logistics

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan's transport and logistics capabilities are pivotal in
strengthening both regional and global cooperation. In recent
years, Azerbaijan has made substantial strides in expanding
transportation links, especially among the littoral states around
the Caspian Basin. As a result, those states are increasingly
choosing to transport their cargo through Azerbaijan, acknowledging
the nation's strategic role and its substantial contributions to
regional connectivity.
On August 12, the countries of the Caspian region-Azerbaijan,
Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan-celebrate International
Caspian Sea Day. This date marks the signing of the convention that
established principles for the division of the Caspian Sea among
Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, following
extensive negotiations.
It is noteworthy that the Framework Convention for the
Protection of the Caspian Sea Environment, which came into force on
August 12, 2006, is celebrated annually as "Caspian Day." This
convention represents the first legal agreement between the Caspian
littoral states addressing environmental protection.
Without determining the Caspian Sea's legal status, effective
transportation cooperation among the coastal states would have been
challenging. Today, it is possible to say that a solid legal
foundation exists between the Caspian littoral countries, with
Azerbaijan playing an irreplaceable role in creating and ensuring
the functionality of this platform.
Since 1992, meetings among the coastal states regarding the
Caspian Sea's legal status have been ongoing. The signing of the
Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea during the V
Summit of Caspian Heads of State in Aktau, Kazakhstan, on August
12, 2018, marked the culmination of these bilateral and
multilateral discussions.
Throughout all stages of negotiations regarding the legal
status, Azerbaijan has firmly protected its national interests
based on international law and mutual trust. Despite proposing a
fair division of the Caspian Sea under international legal norms
for many years, certain artificial obstacles prevented reaching an
agreement on the final status.
At the V Summit of Caspian Heads of State, President Ilham
Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan's active role in establishing the
legal framework for cooperation among Caspian countries.
“Azerbaijan has actively participated in creating the legal basis
for cooperation among Caspian states. The III Summit of Caspian
Heads of State, held in Baku in 2010, made a significant
contribution to strengthening cooperation among our countries,”
said President Aliyev.
Additionally, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the Caspian
littoral states do not compete in the energy resources sector but
rather engage in successful collaboration. He also emphasized
Azerbaijan's openness to neighboring countries in valuing its
transit opportunities.
“Azerbaijan engages in multifaceted activities related to the
transportation of energy resources. We strive to contribute to
energy security. Modern infrastructure has been established in
Azerbaijan for delivering oil and gas resources to global markets.
This infrastructure can also be offered to meet the interests of
neighboring countries. In short, we are ready to present our
transit opportunities to our neighbors,” the President said.
The III Summit in Baku, as recalled by the President,
contributed significantly to strengthening cooperation among the
countries. At this summit, the "Agreement on Cooperation in the
Field of Security in the Caspian Sea" was signed, which is crucial
for maintaining regional security and stability.
This agreement provides an important mechanism for collaboration
among border services and other state bodies in combating
smuggling, poaching, illegal migration, human trafficking,
organized crime, and terrorism.
The summit's agreement conceptually established sovereignty and
fishing zones at a high level. It also included principles for
Caspian cooperation, focusing on respect for sovereignty,
independence, and territorial integrity, as well as transforming
the Caspian into a zone of peace, friendly relations, and
cooperation. These principles are reflected in the "Convention on
the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea" signed in Aktau.
In subsequent stages, Azerbaijan actively participated in other
summit meetings regarding the Caspian Sea's legal status,
presenting and substantiating its constructive proposals based on
international norms. The draft of the "Convention on the Legal
Status of the Caspian Sea" was finalized during a meeting of the
foreign ministers of Caspian states in Moscow on December 4-5,
2017.
The Convention signed at the V Summit of Caspian Heads of State
in Aktau is a crucial document that ensures equal access for the
coastal states to the sea's resources. It establishes fundamental
norms for the legal regime of the Caspian Sea and has been
evaluated by experts from various aspects. The general consensus is
that the Convention provides a legal foundation for the sectoral
division of the Caspian Sea among the five littoral states.
According to the document, the Caspian states exercise sovereignty,
sovereign rights, exclusive rights, and jurisdictions.
The agreement signed by the Caspian Five leaders was realized
through goodwill, trust, mutual respect, common interests, and
friendly relations. Foreign experts note that the signing of the
"Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea" marks a turning
point for the five littoral countries.
In its August 12 post celebrating International Caspian Day, the
Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan highlighted the increasing role of
the Caspian Sea as a vital coordinating link at the center of
Eurasia, considering its potential.
“The Caspian region's geostrategic, political, transport and
economic potential will continue to enhance its role as the most
important coordinating link in Eurasia.”
The importance of the“North-South” international transport
corridor, which passes through all Caspian countries, was also
emphasized.
“The significance of the 'North-South' international transport
corridor, which runs through all Caspian countries, is increasing.
Five-way cooperation in trade, economic, energy, transport, and
other areas is developing rapidly.”
The Russian Embassy also stressed the importance of addressing
ecological issues of the Caspian Sea:
“This work requires enhanced joint efforts from all coastal
states to preserve biodiversity, efficiently use resources, combat
pollution, and prevent shallowing of the water body, as well as
conducting necessary research and taking preventive measures.”
“It is crucial to maintain and deepen friendly and
good-neighborly relations between coastal states, strengthen the
unity of the 'five' based on a common approach to various
challenges and problems, and contribute to transforming the Caspian
into a zone of peace, friendly relations, and cooperation,” it was
noted.
The coastal states have agreed on and adhere to the principle of
no third-country armed forces in the Caspian Sea to ensure the
region's security and stability. As part of efforts to deepen
cooperation in this area, the Caspian Five are negotiating measures
to build trust in military activities in the Caspian Sea.
In developing the Caspian Sea's abundant hydrocarbon resources,
coastal states, including companies from Iran and Russia, play a
significant role as investors. Additionally, companies from
Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan benefit from Azerbaijan's
state-of-the-art infrastructure for transporting oil and its
derivatives. Enhancing investment conditions to further commercial
and economic relations, resource development, and international
market access remains a top priority for Azerbaijan. This includes
creating reliable and secure communication networks and attracting
high-revenue, environmentally friendly technologies.
Large-scale initiatives are also underway to establish new
transport and communication routes. Notably, Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan are constructing a major fiber-optic cable corridor
across the Caspian Sea, a key component of the "Digital Silk Way"
project. This ambitious project aims to create a new digital
telecommunication corridor between Europe and Asia via the Caspian
Sea, promising to significantly influence the future of the region
through improved data transmission and accelerated
digitalization.
As President Ilham Aliyev aptly put it,“The Caspian is a sea of
friendship and cooperation that unites us.” The oil and gas
extracted from the Caspian region play a crucial role in the global
energy market. Effective collaboration in this area benefits all
the Caspian littoral states and serves their collective
interests.
