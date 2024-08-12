King Tells US Congress Staffers Region Will Remain Vulnerable To Expansion Of Conflict If Gaza War Continues

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)



AMMAN - King Abdullah on Sunday received a delegation of US staffers for a meeting that covered current regional developments and means to bolster the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States.

At the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, His Majesty called for exerting the utmost efforts to de-escalate the situation in the region and reach comprehensive calm, in order to prevent a full-out regional war, according to a Royal Court statement.



The King warned that the region will remain vulnerable to an expansion of the conflict that threatens its stability, as long as the war on Gaza continues, which demands stepping up international efforts to stop the war by reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

His Majesty reiterated that Jordan will not be a battleground for any party, and will not tolerate any threats to the lives of its people, the statement said.



The King warned of the dangers of extremist settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

His Majesty reaffirmed the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, which is the only way to guarantee the security of the Palestinians, the Israelis, and the entire region, according to the statement.



The King called for maintaining support for UNRWA to enable it to continue undertaking its UN mandate to provide humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinians in Gaza and the region.

The meeting also covered prospects for cooperation between Jordan and the United States, with His Majesty thanking the US for its ongoing support for the Kingdom.

For their part, the Congress staffers expressed appreciation of Jordan's pivotal role in the region in pursuit of peace and stability.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan's Ambassador to the United States Dina Kawar attended the meeting.