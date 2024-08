MP: Two Coaches Of Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa Passenger Train Derail At Itarsi Station

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In yet another incident, two coaches of the Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa special passenger train derailed in Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening.

The incident took place at 6:10pm when the train was about to enter Itarsi station, reported PTI quoting an official.

No casualties were reported in the incident which occurred.

| From Jharkhand to Odisha: Hundreds died in train accidents on THESE routes

Official said that the train was about to enter number 2 when its two compartments derailed.

A potential tragedy was averted as the train was running at a speed of less than 5 km when the derailment happened.

The train is stationed at Itarsi junction in Hoshangabad district even two-and-a-half hours after the accident.

| On Jharkhand train accident, Mamata Banerjee asks, 'Is this governance?'

On Sunday, two wagons of a goods train and its engine derailed here in the Shaktinagar area of UP's Sonbhadra. No one was injured in the incident. The train was carrying coal from Northern Coalfiled Limited (NCL) in Khadia to Anpara power plant.

On August 9, two empty wagons of a freight train derailed at a coal siding near Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. Five wagons of a loaded goods train derailed near Kumedpur station in West Bengal's Malda district. Five tank wagons of a freight train derailed near Kumedpur bridge in Bihar's Katihar district on. The derailment led to obstruction of the track and efforts are on to clear the lines for smooth train operation.

| Bengaluru to Kolkata ₹10K train ticket sparks 'travel without ticket' debate

On August 4, three coaches of an empty local train derailed while it was taken to the washing shed from the Saharanpur railway station .

On July 30, two people were killed after several coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express derailed near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand. Six passengers sustained injuries, and out of those five, sustained minor injuries and one was admitted to the hospital. On the same day, one trolley of an empty goods train derailed at a yard in Sambalpur division in Odisha.