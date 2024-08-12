12 Civilians Killed, 121 Injured After Ukraine's Attack On Russia's Kursk

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Aug 13 (IANS) Twelve civilians have died and another 121 have been following Ukraine's attack on the Kursk region, Acting governor of the region Alexei Smirnov said.

About 180,000 people are subject to evacuation from the region, and about 120,000 residents have already left, Smirnov said on Monday during a with Russian President Vladimir as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Smirnov said 28 settlements are under Ukraine's control, adding that the authorities had no information regarding the 2,000 residents living in those settlements.