KRCS Commits To Providing Humanitarian Support To Sudanese People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) - The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) reiterated on Monday Kuwait's dedication to humanitarian support and international efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering in Sudan.

KRCS Deputy Chairman Anwar Al-Hasawi told KUNA that the current humanitarian situation, exacerbated by floods and heavy rains in various states of Sudan, has led to widespread displacement and severe damage to property and buildings.

Al-Hasawi emphasized the urgent need for intervention from humanitarian organizations, underlining that KRCS will persist in its support due to the dire humanitarian conditions, which have caused thousands of deaths and displaced millions.

These relief efforts are part of Kuwait's broader role in global disaster response, he explained.

KRCS has worked with the Embassy of Kuwait in Khartoum and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society to quickly deliver aid that addresses shortages in essential supplies and offers crucial necessities like food, medicine, and shelter.

Kuwait was among the first to establish an air bridge to Sudan amidst the ongoing conflicts, while sending medical supplies, relief materials, and setting up water and shelter projects, Al-Hasawi pointed out.

Additionally, KRCS has launched a fundraising campaign titled "Help Sudan" to further support those in dire conditions. (end)

