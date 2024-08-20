Taylor Swift's Dad Gifts Guitar Picks To Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz At Eras Tour

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 20 (IANS) stars Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz stepped out for a special date and enjoyed the songs of pop icon Taylor Swift.

The revealed he and his fiancee Kravitz (35) had attended one of Swift's Eras Tour shows at London's Wembley Stadium, sharing a cute clip of himself looking loved up with his partner on Instagram, reports 'People' magazine.

The showed Kravitz dancing along to 'Shake It Off' before the 'Magic Mike' turned the camera on the pair and he kissed her on the cheek.

As per 'People', Tatum then shared a second snap of himself posing with Swift's dad Scott, who he revealed had gifted him several guitar picks that the actor said he was going to sell and donate the money to charity.

He took to his X, and tweeted, "Date night with TSwift. The love is real and Taylor is an absolute force. Ha and got some guitar picks I'm gonna sell for charity from big daddy Swift himself. Legend he is. #swiftiesforever #tstheerastour”.

Tatum and Kravitz have been busy promoting her directorial debut 'Blink Twice', which Tatum stars in, in the British capital. The pair posed for photographers at Monday's premiere, which was held at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. The couple were also joined by Zoë's dad, Lenny Kravitz, at the premiere.

This isn't the first time Tatum has attended Swift's Eras Tour, with him also taking his daughter Everly, 10, to a SoFi Stadium Los Angeles show in August 2023.

Tatum definitely dressed for the occasion at the time, wearing jean shorts and a black handmade T-shirt that said,“It's Me, Hi, I'm the Daddy, It's Me” on the front and“TS” on the back. The star also donned stick-on jewels shaped like a heart around his eye as an ode to Swift's Lover as he posed with Gayle King before the show.