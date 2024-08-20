Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Meets Gabon's Defense Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with Minister of Defense of the Gabonese Republic HE Gen. Brigitte Onganoa, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest, besides cooperation relations between the two sides, and means to enhance and develop them.

The meeting was attended by Commander of the Amiri Air Force HE Major General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai, Commander of the Military Forces HE Major General Rashid bin Mohammed Al Hajri, Commander of the Joint Special Forces HE Major General Jassim bin Ali Al Attiyah, and a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.