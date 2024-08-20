Cloud Formations With Chance Of Rain In Qatar: QMD
Date
8/20/2024 2:00:18 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: Local clouds that may be bearing rain are expected to form on Wednesday, August 21, said the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).
The cloud formations are expected to persist during the weekend also until Saturday 24 August, and "may rain in the afternoon," added the Department.
QMD also reported that scattered rains have been observed offshore in Qatar on Tuesday, 20 August.
QMD graphic showing scattered rain offshore
MENAFN20082024000063011010ID1108581102
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.