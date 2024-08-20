Cloud Formations With Chance Of Rain In Qatar: QMD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Local clouds that may be bearing rain are expected to form on Wednesday, August 21, said the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

The cloud formations are expected to persist during the weekend also until Saturday 24 August, and "may rain in the afternoon," added the Department.

QMD also reported that scattered rains have been observed offshore in Qatar on Tuesday, 20 August.

QMD graphic showing scattered rain offshore