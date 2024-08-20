Oppn Wants To Create Bangladesh-Like Situation: Rajasthan BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 20 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP on Tuesday said that the opposition wants to create a Bangladesh-like situation in the country but they will not allow them to succeed.

“The opposition wants to create chaos and anarchy in India. They want to create a Bangladesh-like situation here also but the BJP and its workers will not let their plans succeed,” Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore said.

He said that to tackle such a situation, there is a need to connect with the active workers with BJP ideology.

“We have to go door-to-door to reach out to the common people with the schemes of the Union government as well as the state government. BJP's membership campaign is the beginning of this action plan,” he said.

He said that they have set a target of making 200 members in each booth.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the energetic workers are the strength and backbone of the BJP.

“Today, a state-level workshop is being organised for the BJP membership campaign. Workshops will also be organised in a phased manner at the district, division and booth levels and the membership campaign will be started,” the Chief Minister said.

Rajasthan BJP in charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said that the opposition leaders are fooling the 142 crore citizens of the country by calling themselves Hindus.

“They claim that they are Hindus and they greet others on Raksha Bandhan but never celebrate the festival. They are befooling people by hiding the fact that they are Christians. They say that they are Dattatreya Brahmin but then their grandfather was Zoroastrian, their father was half-Zoroastrian and their mother is a Christian,” Agarwal said.

Former state chief Arun Chaturvedi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start a membership drive from September 1 in the state.

“This campaign will be started in the districts from September 4 to 5. The second phase of membership drive will start from 1 October,” he said.