Mpox Scare In India: AIIMS Delhi Issues Protocol For Handling Patients Amid Global Surge In Cases

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid a global surge in Mpox (also known as Monkeypox) cases, AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday (August 20) issued a detailed protocol for handling suspected patients. This move comes as the central instructs airport, port, and border authorities to remain on high alert to prevent the spread of the virus. In addition, three prominent Delhi hospitals-Safdarjung Hospital, Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Medical College-have been directed to establish isolation facilities to manage potential cases.

While no cases of Mpox have been detected in Delhi so far, health officials are taking no chances. "We are prepared, and there is no need to panic. Three Delhi government hospitals have been instructed to set up isolation rooms for suspected and confirmed cases of Mpox," a health department official said.

Badlapur sexual assault case: Maharashtra govt orders suspension of 3 cops amid outrage

AIIMS Delhi has outlined specific steps to ensure the swift and safe handling of suspected Mpox patients:



Patients presenting with fever, rash, or a history of contact with confirmed Mpox cases should be immediately flagged for assessment.

Key symptoms to watch for include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and the characteristic maculopapular rash, which may progress to vesicles and pustules.

Suspected patients should be placed in a designated isolation area to minimize contact with other patients and healthcare staff. AIIMS Delhi has earmarked beds 33, 34, 35, 36, and 37 in AB-7 as a temporary holding area for these patients.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) must be informed immediately upon identification of a suspected case, with patient details and clinical findings provided. Suspected Mpox cases will be referred to Safdarjung Hospital for definitive care, as it has been designated for managing and treating Mpox patients.

A dedicated ambulance is available to transport suspected patients to Safdarjung Hospital. Emergency staff are instructed to coordinate with the ambulance service for patient transfer.

All patients should be managed with strict infection control measures. Healthcare staff must use personal protective equipment (PPE) when dealing with suspected cases to prevent the spread of the virus. Proper documentation of the patient's details, symptoms, and referral process is crucial to ensure that all necessary information is accurately recorded and communicated.

Bharat Bandh 2024: Know what is open and what's closed on August 21; deets inside

Although Delhi has not yet reported any Mpox cases, these protocols highlight the city's preparedness to respond swiftly should the need arise. The health department's proactive measures, including the establishment of isolation facilities and the issuance of clear guidelines, reflect the seriousness with which authorities are addressing the potential threat.