Saturn, Moon To Align In Qatar Skies Tomorrow, Visible To Naked Eye
Date
8/20/2024 2:00:18 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: In a rare event, Saturn is expected to reach its closest point to the Moon on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, according to the Qatar Calendar House (QCH).
QCH announced on its social media that the magnificent ringed planet, Saturn, will be at its closest to the Moon in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
“Saturn and the Moon can be observed together with the naked eye in the eastern horizon of Qatar's sky,” QCH posted on X.
The alignment will be visible from 7:04 pm today, August 20, after Saturn rises, until just before sunrise tomorrow.
