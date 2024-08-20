Hamad International Airport Serves 4.73M Passengers In July, Marking Busiest Month In History
Date
8/20/2024 2:00:18 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Building on the dynamic growth observed in the first half of 2024, Hamad International Airport (DOH) announced that July 2024 has become the busiest month in its operational history, serving a remarkable 4.73 million passengers.
This milestone represents a significant 10.2% increase compared to July of the previous year, solidifying the airport's status as a leading global Aviation hub.
This surge in passenger numbers can be attributed to several key factors: The airport's airline partners have increased their flight frequencies to cater to the heightened demand during the summer travel season.
Additionally, Qatar Airways, the national carrier, expanded its network of destinations and introduced seasonal summer operations, further enhancing the airport's connectivity. Total aircraft movement at Hamad International Airport in July increased by 3.9 per cent compared to the previous month.
The load factor, which measures how full flights are, stood at 82.8%, indicating a high occupancy rate for flights operating at Hamad International Airport.
This high load factor reflects the efficient utilisation of capacity.
The previous record for the busiest month was set in January 2024, when Hamad International Airport served 4.5 million passengers.
The top destinations in July were London, Bangkok, Dubai, Riyadh and Jeddah; whereas the top countries are India, USA, UK, Saudi Arabia and UAE.
MENAFN20082024000063011010ID1108581104
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.