What To Do About The Potential Hazard Of Unprotected Glass In Homes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The nonprofit International Window Association (IWFA ) is doing its part to alert consumers of the potential safety hazard of unprotected glass doors, windows and panels during National Safe At Home Week, August 26-30.

The IWFA recommends consumers survey their home's interior and create a checklist of glass areas that may result in serious injury when impacted by a person or pet or when glass breaks and fragments fly around. The reason for the IWFA's concern is between 2019 and 2023, an estimated 440,000 injuries occurred in the United States related to glass windows, doors and panels, according to the National Product Safety Council . Over 360,000 injuries needed treatment and about 10 percent of these required hospitalization and some ended in death.

"In older homes and buildings built before the establishment of today's building safety codes, there may be a significant amount of annealed or non-tempered glass that can pose a serious risk to occupants, and especially children and pets," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA. "Once a consumer has surveyed the glass in their home, we recommend they get in touch with a local window film dealer to obtain information on how to address their safety concerns," added Smith.

To help reduce the risk of injury, security or safety window film should be professionally installed to minimize the chance of a person being injured by broken glass. When annealed glass breaks, it often forms large, dangerous shards and may pose significant risks.

Safety or security window films typically range in thickness from four to 15 mils, and have an elastic quality when permanently adhered to glass surfaces. Security window film is most commonly installed on the inside surface of glass. When an increased degree of protection is desired, the film can be anchored to the glass and the frame using either a mechanical or wet-glazed type of attachment system.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA )

is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook , follow us on LinkedIn and see us on YouTube .

SOURCE International Window Film Association