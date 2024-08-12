Energoatom On Likely Causes Of Fire At ZNPP: Negligence Or Arson By Invasion Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The probable cause of the latest fire spotted at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power is either negligence or arson at the plant's cooling tower on the part of Russian invaders.

That's according to the Energoatom National Atomic Generating Company, Ukrinform reports,

According to the available data, on August 11, 2024, around 20:00, a fire broke out at the technical water facility on Zaporizhzhia NPP premises. As a result of this incident, Cooling Tower 1 caught fire and other technological equipment was damaged.

"There have been no violations of limits and safe operation conditions. Normal levels for emissions or discharges of radioactive substances have not been recorded. The likely cause is the negligence of the ruscist invaders or a deliberate arson at the cooling tower," Energoatom noted.

Zelensky on fire in Energodar: Russia usingP for blackmail

Cooling Tower 1 is located approximately 1,000m from the NPP's power units.

"The Russians use the premises and buildings at the NPP as military depots where they have deployed equipment, weapons, explosives, and munitions. They put military vehicles in the plant's warehouses. Cooling towers are also used as premises for storing and concealing military equipment and ammunition, which significantly increases risks of fires at the NPP generation facilities," stressed Energoatom.

It is noted that the degradation of NPP systems and elements worsens the overall safety situation at the ZNPP by day. Large-scale fires can lead to emergencies up to a radiation accident.

At the same time, Energoatom reported that the radiation level at the NPP is within the norm, and that there is currently no threat of radiation pollution.

"The use of the nuclear power plant as a military base by the Russians exposes the whole world to the threat of a disaster at the nuclear facility. Only the release of the ZNPP and its transfer to the only legitimate operator, Energoatom, can guarantee the prevention of a nuclear and radiation accident, ensure its reliable and safe operation," the operator emphasized.

Fire put out at Zaporizhzhia NPP

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Sunday, the Russians, with a purpose unclear, started a fire at a cooling tower on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP they had captured over two years ago.

According to the State Emergency Service, the radiation situation across Ukraine remains stable and no changes have been detected in the Zaporizhzhia NPP area.

On the morning of August 12, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration said was no more fire observed at the NPP.