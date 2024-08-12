عربي


Independence Day 2024: 7 Books To Read On Partition HORRORS

Independence Day 2024: 7 Books To Read On Partition HORRORS


8/12/2024 5:00:42 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Partition of India in 1947 was a traumatic event that reshaped South Asia. Its impact has been vividly captured in literature by various authors, each offering unique perspectives. From personal stories to historical accounts, these books provide profound insights into the human cost of Partition. Check out these 7 books that you can read to know about the horrors of Partition

Khushwant Singh - Train to Pakistan (1956)

A poignant novel that portrays the human cost of Partition through the story of a fictional village caught in the turmoil of 1947

Bapsi Sidhwa - Ice-Candy-Man (1988)

Set in Lahore during Partition, this novel depicts the impact of the event on the lives of a Parsi family, focusing on the experiences of a young girl

Chaman Nahal - Azadi (1955)

This novel tells the story of a man's journey from a prosperous life in India to the harsh realities of migration and displacement in Pakistan.

Amrita Pritam - Pinjar (1950)

This novel, later adapted into a film, focuses on the struggles of a Hindu woman abducted and forced into a life of hardship during the Partition

Sidhwa Bapsi - The Pakistani Bride (1990)

This novel examines the lives of women affected by the upheavals of Partition, highlighting their experiences and resilience in the face of societal changes

The Other Side of Silence: Voices from the Partition of India (1998)

A non-fiction work that compiles oral histories of people affected by Partition, offering a diverse range of personal experiences and perspectives

Attia Hosain - Sunlight on a Broken Column (1961)

A semi-autobiographical novel that explores the personal and political upheavals of Partition through the lens of a young woman from a prominent family

