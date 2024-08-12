Growing number of citizens fall victim to financial fraud perpetrated through deceptive phone calls

(MENAFN) A growing number of citizens are falling victim to fraud perpetrated through deceptive phone calls by individuals posing as representatives from banks and financial institutions. Despite ongoing warnings from the Central of Jordan and other supervisory bodies, these fraudulent schemes continue to deceive unsuspecting individuals by requesting sensitive information such as card numbers, passwords, and one-time passwords (OTPs).



Recent reports highlight the severity of the issue, with social media frequently featuring stories of who have been tricked by these scammers. These fraudsters exploit the victims' limited financial literacy and lack of experience in managing their bank accounts, leading to significant financial losses.



One such case was reported by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), where a citizen named Omar shared his experience on Facebook. Omar fell victim to a scammer who claimed to represent a financial portfolio. The scammer requested his account details, which Omar provided without verification, resulting in a loss of approximately 3,000 Jordanian dinars.



Dr. Maher Al-Mahrouq, Director General of the Association of Banks, has urged the public to exercise extreme caution. He emphasized the importance of never sharing confidential banking information with unknown parties and stressed that all communications regarding financial matters should be verified directly with the respective banks. Ensuring the authenticity of any request for personal financial information is crucial to preventing such fraud.

