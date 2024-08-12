Asianet News LIVETHON: Union Minister Suresh Gopi Highlights PM Modi's Vision For Landslide-Hit Wayanad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Union Suresh Gopi has pledged central support for the of the Wayanad landslides. He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions a comprehensive approach, going beyond mere rehabilitation to creating a new, safe habitat for those affected. The central is focused on providing a secure and sustainable living environment, addressing not only immediate needs but also long-term livelihood concerns.

He said on Monday (Aug 12) while speaking to Asianet News' Livethon programme that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced comprehensive support for the Wayanad disaster victims.



The Union Minister outlined a 7-point plan focusing on essential services like water supply, housing, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities. He announced the establishment of a medical college in Wayanad and assured that the government would address the basic needs of the affected population.



Additionally, Suresh Gopi emphasized that the authorities will take firm action against illegal encroachments in the region.

Earlier today, Kerala tourism minister P A Muhammad Riyas said that the government is considering the feedback of flood-affected individuals in Wayanad while developing townships and other rehabilitation measures. The rehabilitation process will be executed in four stages, catering to different needs: those who prefer to stay with relatives, those who opt for self-arranged rented accommodations, those who require sponsored rentals, and those who will be allocated government-funded rentals. To ensure a comprehensive understanding, an 18-member team is conducting an in-depth survey.



