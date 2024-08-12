Cartoon Network Shut Down: But You Can Still Watch Shows, Tom And Jerry And We Bare Bears Videos Here's How

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In an attempt to cut costs, Discovery (WBD) has shut down the Cartoon website, redirecting its viewers to its subscription streaming service Max, stated reports.

While looking for their favourite shows, a message directing viewers to Max, the subscription page, has been flashing, a report by Variety further stated.“Looking for episodes of your favourite Cartoon Network shows? Check out what's available to stream on Max (subscription required),” is the message that Cartoon Network fans have been receiving, as per the report.

Channelling its users from the Cartoon Network website to the Max subscription service is aimed at garnering more growth for the company, the report quoted a company official as saying.“We are focusing on the Cartoon Network shows and social media where we find consumers are the most engaged and there is a meaningful potential for growth,” the official told Variety.

The website that previously contained full episodes of notable shows such as The Powerpuff Girls, Tom and Jerry, and We Bare Bears is now adapting to the ongoing streaming war by directing individuals to its subscription platform.

Why is Cartoon Network shutting down

On August 7, 2024, Cartoon Network's parent company Warner Brothers Discovery reported earnings for the second quarte which were down by 6 per cent to approximately ₹8,152 crore ($9.71 billion).

The company also reported a loss of ₹8,359 crore ($10 billion).

Against this backdrop, the parent company's decision to shut down the website is a cost-cutting move aimed at increasing Max subscribers. Variety's report further stated that the Max subscription enables users to create a kid's profile section with restrictions.

CN shows: When, and where to watch

The official from Cartoon Network also stated that only Cable TV subscribers can catch their favourite shows on television.

Cartoon Network will continue to offer 11 hours of programming from 6 am-5 pm daily, Variety quoted the official as saying.