(MENAFN) Hasina, the former Prime of Bangladesh who was recently forced to resign and leave the country amid widespread protests, has made serious allegations against the United States. In a statement reported by the Economic Times on Sunday, Hasina claimed that her ouster was part of a United States plot to exact revenge for her refusal to host a US military base in Bangladesh.



According to Hasina, she could have maintained her position if she had agreed to Washington's demands to establish a military presence on Saint Martin Island, a coral reef island located in the northeastern Bay of Bengal. She suggested that the United States offered to lease the island, but her refusal led to her downfall. "I resigned to prevent further bloodshed. They sought to take power over the bodies of students, but I refused to comply," Hasina said, emphasizing that her decision to step down was made to avoid further violence and to protect national sovereignty.



Hasina also criticized what she described as attempts by United States officials, whom she referred to as "white men," to persuade her to support the establishment of an airbase on Saint Martin Island before the last election. She implied that these requests were part of a broader strategy to undermine her leadership. Following her resignation on August 5, the 76-year-old politician fled to neighboring India, vowing to return to Dhaka with the support of divine intervention.



The former leader's claims come amid ongoing tensions between Bangladesh and the United States over geopolitical issues and highlight the complexities of international diplomacy and national sovereignty.

