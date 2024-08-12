Kanguva Trailer OUT: 7 reasons to watch Suriya, Bobby Deol's film

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The trailer for Suriya's highly anticipated flick Kanguva has finally been released. The fantasy drama has been in the headlines since its announcement. Kanguva, directed by Siva, starring Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, and many more in significant parts. Kanguva is scheduled to enter cinemas on October 10, 2024.

Suriya's Kanguva is generating a lot of excitement, and here are seven reasons why you might want to watch it

Suriya, known for his versatility, should provide a spectacular performance in Kanguva. His passion and talent to play complicated characters make this a must-see for fans.

Kanguva's historical setting promises a vast and immersive experience. The film's story, clothing, and set design may transport spectators to another time, adding to its appeal.

The film reportedly has dramatic and inventive action sequences. These moments will certainly be highlights due to Suriya's physique and Siva's love of action.

The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, known for his energetic and memorable soundtracks. His music is expected to enhance the film's emotional and dramatic impact.

Kanguva features a talented ensemble cast, including Disha Patani and others, who are expected to bring depth and diversity to the story, making it more engaging.

Siva, famed for his films, will direct Kanguva, which is intended to combine popular appeal with an intriguing tale. Siva appreciates compelling individuals and stories.

The film's production design, visual effects, and action sequences are heavily funded. This should make for a wonderful film.