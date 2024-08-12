Media reports Switzerland contemplating confidential agreements with NATO

(MENAFN) Switzerland is contemplating a shift in its security policy to enhance cooperation with the European Union (EU) and NATO, according to a draft document reviewed by Blick on Sunday. This move signals a potential adjustment to the country's long-standing stance of "permanent neutrality," as the explores new ways to bolster its defense capabilities.



Switzerland's enshrines its commitment to neutrality, which includes abstaining from participation in wars, prohibiting weapon shipments to conflict zones, and refraining from providing mercenaries or engaging in foreign military conflicts. Despite these constraints, a forthcoming report from the Federal Department of Defense, led by Swiss President Viola Amherd, proposes several changes to this policy.



The report, set to be presented on August 29, is the result of a study commission's review and aims to offer strategic recommendations for the future of Swiss security policy. One of the key suggestions is to enhance collaboration with NATO. The commission argues that such cooperation would bolster Switzerland’s defense capabilities by aligning with NATO's advanced military standards and technologies.



While the report stops short of recommending full NATO membership, it proposes entering into "secret agreements" to address various security challenges. These include threats from long-range missiles, cyber warfare, and airspace violations. The recommendation to engage in secret agreements reflects an effort to adapt to evolving security threats while still adhering to Switzerland’s neutrality.



Additionally, the report advises Switzerland to prepare more seriously for collective defense, which includes participating in NATO military exercises. This recommendation appears to be at odds with Switzerland's traditional neutrality stance.



The experts also suggest revisiting the Federal Act on War Materiel, which currently prohibits the direct transfer of Swiss tanks to Ukraine. The policy has led to confusion and frustration among EU and NATO allies, highlighting a need for reassessment in light of recent geopolitical developments.



As Switzerland navigates these proposed policy shifts, it faces the challenge of balancing its historical commitment to neutrality with the need to adapt to contemporary security dynamics.

