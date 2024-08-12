Ukrainian projectile strikes apartment construction in Russian border area

(MENAFN) Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces launched a significant missile attack on the Russian city of Kursk, with one of the projectiles hitting a nine-story apartment building. The attack, which took place overnight from Saturday to Sunday, resulted in considerable damage and disruption.



According to local reports, the missile that struck the apartment building had been intercepted by local air defenses but still managed to cause substantial harm. The explosion shattered windows and ignited a fire that spread to nearby vehicles and several local stores. Emergency services from the regional Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) were quick to respond, extinguishing the fire and managing the situation on the ground.



In the aftermath of the attack, at least 15 people were reported injured, with two individuals suffering serious injuries. All those affected have been hospitalized, and 45 residents of the damaged building were evacuated and provided with temporary accommodation. Local authorities have announced plans to offer financial compensation to all victims of the strike.



Acting regional Governor Aleksey Smirnov condemned the attack, calling it a "treacherous assault on civilian areas." This incident occurred amidst a broader cross-border incursion by Ukrainian forces into Russian territory, which has escalated tensions in the region.



Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak has established a commission to evaluate the extent of the damage to the apartment building. Emergency services have been active at the site, sifting through debris and assessing the structural integrity of the building. Preliminary reports from EMERCOM indicate that the building’s load-bearing structures remain intact.



The Russian Defense Ministry reported that, during the same period, Russian air defense systems successfully destroyed 14 Ukrainian drones and four tactical missiles over the Kursk region. On Friday, a federal emergency was declared in the region due to the ongoing incursion by Ukrainian forces, which, according to the Russian military, has been temporarily halted, though some Ukrainian troops continue to operate in certain areas.

