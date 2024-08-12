Holistica World Celebrates Over 2500+ Disease Reversals And Announces Expansion To 15-20 New Centers By 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 12 August 2024 - Holistica World, one of the leaders in integrative medical healthcare announces a series of significant achievements and ambitious future expansion plans. Over the past 7 to 8 years, Holistica World has positioned itself as a leader in reversal, particularly for non-communicable diseases (NCDs). With a process that has successfully helped over 2500+ patients to either fully reverse or achieve substantial progress in reversing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders, migraines, PCOD, insomnia, depression, asthma, and arthritis, the organization is making notable strides in holistic health management.



One of Holistica World\'s most remarkable achievements is the development of the \"Health First\" diagnostic tool. This innovative tool combines eight tests to provide early identification, pinpoint root causes at the cellular level, and offer precise lifestyle management recommendations. \"Health First\" is set to be a game changer in the diagnostic world, addressing the gap in early detection and root cause analysis that current diagnostic tools fail to cover. This tool is particularly significant because research shows that many NCDs are identified when it is already too late, with the body having suffered extensive damage over time.



Holistica World has also made significant advancements in ergonomics and geriatrics care, along with launching breakthrough longevity programs. These programs use non-invasive, natural, and customized approaches to reduce the gap between biological and chronological age. The organization is also on the verge of launching a brain wellness program, which aims to enhance happiness, performance, productivity, and overall health by focusing on brain health.



\"At Holistica World, we are immensely proud of our achievements in the field of disease reversal and holistic healthcare, our innovative diagnostic tool, \'Health First,\' along with our longevity and brain wellness programs, reflects our commitment to addressing the root causes of diseases and promoting overall well-being. We believe in integrating the best of modern medicine with alternative therapies to provide comprehensive care.\" said, Dr. Dharmesh Shah, Founder & Director of Holistica World.



Looking ahead, Holistica World is set to expand its reach and impact. In 2024, the organization plans to establish two new centers in addition to its head office near Surat. By 2025, Holistica World aims to open 15 to 20 centers across the country. Additionally, the organization will introduce residential treatment-specific retreat resorts, dedicated longevity clinics, and advanced brain wellness programs. These expansions will further solidify Holistica World\'s position as a leader in holistic healthcare, offering innovative, non-invasive, and effective treatments for a wide range of health conditions.



Holistica World\'s future plans also include the launch of an app to facilitate real-time engagement with experts, providing timely support and guidance to individuals seeking to improve their health and well-being. This app will complement the organization\'s ongoing efforts to offer personalized, accessible, and effective healthcare solutions.



As Holistica World continues to pioneer advancements in holistic healthcare, its dedication to improving the lives of individuals through early detection, disease reversal, and comprehensive wellness programs remains unwavering. The organization\'s achievements and future plans underscore its commitment to transforming healthcare and promoting a healthier, happier society.



About Holistica World



Holistica World is an integrated healthcare solutions provider, that focuses on disease reversal, specifically targeting non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which pose a significant threat to modern society. Diverging from conventional healthcare models that emphasize disease management, Holistica World adopts an integrative care approach, combining modern medicine with alternative therapies such as Ayurveda, yoga, meditation, physiotherapy, hydrogen therapy, HBO2 therapy, and other allied medical sciences to address diseases at their root. These include diabetes, thyroid disorders such as hypothyroidism, arthritis, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). By addressing the root causes of these conditions through their integrative healthcare model, Holistica World aims to provide patients with sustainable health improvements and enhanced quality of life.

