Mol Initiative Facilitating Recruitment Of Expat Graduates To Begin Soon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

DOHA: The first phase of“Ouqoul” platform, an initiative of the of Labour (MoL) to provide exceptional services for graduates from universities in Qatar and companies in the private sector, will begin soon, said a top official.

The aims to streamline the recruitment process, making it easier for newly graduated students to find jobs that match their skills and career aspirations.

“Ouqoul platform will be launched in several phases. We will fix the date of launch and announce it soon,” said Director of Projects Department at the Office of the Assistant Undersecretary for Expatriate Labour Affairs, MoL, Eng. Munira Al Shraim.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, she said that the link of the platform after the launch will be shared with newly graduated expatriate students, universities and private companies.

She said the platform targeted expatriate students who graduated from universities in Qatar to help them join local job market in the private sector.

Al Shraim said:“Most of the expatriate students are born and brought up in Qatar. They are familiar with local culture, traditions and Qatari laws, which helps them integrate in local community better than those recruited from overseas.”

She said following the Third National Development Strategy, MoL is providing jobs for citizens in the private sector through separate platforms. Ouqoul platform is dedicated for expatriate students only.

The 'Ouqoul' platform is part of the ministry's wider strategy to enhance workforce productivity and leverage competencies, complementing efforts to promote and employ the national workforce in the private sector, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030. The main objectives of the platform are to create a user-friendly platform, increase employment opportunities for expatriate graduates from universities in Qatar, and improve the efficiency of their overall recruitment processes.

The platform will include features such as identity verification systems, job posting capabilities, search functions, and an advanced dashboard for administrators.

Additionally, enhanced AI features will be integrated to automatically process candidates' resumes, match them with available jobs, and provide chatbots for inquiries and support. The Ouqoul platform will feature three distinct interfaces designed to meet the needs of different user groups: expatriate graduates, private companies, and universities.

The platform enables expatriate students graduating from local universities to create personal profiles using their university IDs, generate skill-based resumes using the platform's AI tools, search for job opportunities in Qatar's private sector that match their skills, and apply directly through the platform.

AI tools will also support candidates in achieving their career goals by suggesting courses needed to develop the required skills.

The platform will allow private sector companies to publish job opportunities, search for suitable candidates, and manage rapid recruitment processes all in one place, supporting companies in reaching the best candidates.