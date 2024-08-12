Punyam Academy Is Happy To Introduce An E-Learning Course On ISO 42001 Internal Auditor Training For AI Management System

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) With great excitement, Punyam Academy is introducing its New and Affordable course on ISO 42001 Lead Auditor training, for the first time in the world. This is a highly anticipated new ISO standard for AI management systems. Punyam Academy offers an ISO/IEC 42001 Internal Auditor Training Course for those seeking to become certified as an AI management auditor. The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed industries worldwide, making it imperative for organizations to implement robust AI management systems.



The online ISO 42001 Internal Auditor Training course provides a comprehensive overview of the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 standard, AI management systems, and their benefits. Participants will learn about the requirements and Annex-A controls of the international standard, as well as the audit process, audit records, AI risk assessments, treatment, and impact assessments. They will also receive an ISO/IEC 42001 requirements-wise audit checklist and a control audit checklist. The course also provides an understanding of the installation and certification steps for AI management systems. The course includes online lectures, audio-visual presentations, handouts, an audit checklist, and online exams. Successful completion of the course will result in an ISO/IEC 42001 Internal Auditor certificate with the logo of Exemplar Global, a world leader in training and certification programs. The course is designed to be beneficial for those seeking to become a certified AI management auditor in any part of the world.



The ISO 42001 Internal Auditor training covers 10 sessions, including an overview of AI management systems, clause-wise requirements, Annex-A controls, documented information, risk management, AI risk assessment, impact assessment, audit process, internal audit records, terms and definitions, and steps for installation and certification. Participants can download and save handouts for future reference or print them offline. After passing the final exam, participants receive an auto-generated ISO/IEC 42001 Internal Auditor Certificate, which can be verified anytime from the website. Additionally, a set of 250 clause-wise and department-wise audit questions and an ISO/IEC 42001 Annex-A Control checklist are provided for internal audit of AI management systems. The checklists can be downloaded for future reference and use during the audit process.



The ISO 42001:2023 Auditor Training Course is designed for individuals who wish to become certified ISO/IEC 42001 Internal Auditor for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems, including owners, managers, employees, professionals, students, and anyone interested in understanding AI management systems for organizations. The course is suitable for those who want to become certified, conduct internal audits, or seek to advance their careers in this field. To learn more about the course of ISO 42001, touch this link:



About the Punyam Academy

Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd. is a registered training provider that provides a variety of online courses, E-books, PowerPoint presentations, documentation, and KPO services for audits by clients and other parties. Punyam Academy is a leader in the field of e-learning, training, and ISO and other management system standard certification. Punyam Academy is a leading provider of training courses and services for over 200 courses, covering 18 categories and instrument calibration, risk management, food safety officer, SA 8000 auditor, business improvement, and auditor and lead auditor courses on QMS, EMS, OHSAS, Food Safety, IT Security and Services, etc. more than 50 management systems. More than 8000 students from more than 200 countries have completed the courses thus far.











