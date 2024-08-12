Taha Shah Badussha Signs Three Films With Ramesh Sippy Entertainment

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Taha Shah Badussha, who gained the spotlight with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut OTT series“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”, has signed a three-film deal with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment.

Taha said:“It's an honour to sign a three-film deal with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment and it's an absolute dream to work in a directed by Rohan Sippy. This opportunity is truly humbling and I'm looking forward to contributing my best to this film. I'm deeply grateful for the trust they've placed in me.”

One of the giants of Indian cinema, Ramesh Sippy is known for the 1975 film“Sholay”. He has also showcased his prowess in films such as“Andaz”,“Seeta Aur Geeta”,“Shaan”,“Shakti”,“Saagar” and television show“Buniyaad”.

“Bluffmaster”,“Taxi No. 9 2 11: Nau Do Gyarah”,“Dum Maaro Dum”,“Nautanki Saala” and the Raveena Tandon-starrer series“Aranyak”, have been made under the Ramesh Sippy Entertainment banner include films.

The first of Taha's three films with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment will be directed by Rohan Sippy, who directed“Bluffmaster” and“Dum Maaro Dum”, reports variety.

Sippy said:“Taha brings a unique energy and presence to the screen. I have watched him in 'Taj' and 'Heeramandi' and his commitment to his craft and his ability to connect with audiences is commendable.”

Taha has also worked on projects such as“Taj: Divided by Blood” and“Paro: The Untold Story of Slavery” coming up.