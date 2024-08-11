Defence Forces Destroyed 8,010 Russian Troops And Nearly 1,500 Pieces Of Equipment Over Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed 8,010 Russian invaders, 1,423 pieces of enemy equipment and weapons, as well as an aircraft, two helicopters and more than three hundred Russian drones over the past week.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, in a message on Telegram .

In particular, 36 enemy tanks, 108 armoured combat vehicles, 387 artillery systems, 5 multiple launch rocket systems, 8 air defence systems, 498 and 66 special vehicles were destroyed over the week.

Air defence forces also managed to destroy 11 missiles fired at Ukraine during this time.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian military attacked a gas tower to which the invaders had brought military personnel and equipment.