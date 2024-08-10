More Than 100 Palestinians Massacred In Zionist Attack In Gaza City Total Death Toll: 39,699

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA/JERUSALEM, Aug 11 (NNN-XINHUA) – More than 100 innocent Palestinians were killed, and dozens of others injured, in a Zionist bombing of a school in Gaza City, in the early hours of yesterday, the Gaza office said.

The Al-Taba'een School sheltered many displaced people, who were performing the dawn prayer when attacked, causing a large number of casualties, the media office said in a statement, adding that medical, civil defence, relief and emergency teams were not able to recover the bodies of all the slain victims.

The Zionist warplanes bombed the school in the east of Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, with three rockets, and most of the injured, including women and children, that were transferred to the Ahli Arab Hospital in the city, are in a very serious condition.

Hamas condemned“in the strongest terms” the killings, and held Israel and the U.S. administration fully responsible for this attack, its media office added in the statement.

The Palestinian presidency said in a statement that, just after the U.S. administration announced the release of 3.5 billion U.S. dollars in military aid to Israel, an attack of this magnitude occurred, implicating the United States, in the ongoing massacres.

“The U.S. must press the Israeli regime to cease its aggression, and adhere to international law. The U.S. must end the blind support, that leads to the killings of thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly,” it added.

After the outbreak of the war in Gaza last Oct, some 154 installations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), including schools, training centres, warehouses and health centres, were transformed into emergency shelters for displaced people, said the UNRWA, early this month.

As the onslaughts have continued for more than 300 days, UN statistics showed that in the war-torn Gaza Strip, about 63 percent of structures were assessed as destroyed or damaged, and debris generated by the current conflict is 14 times more than the combined sum of all debris generated by other conflicts since 2008, the United Nations Satellite Centre said, this month.

Humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip has been more than halved, since the Rafah ground operation began and Rafah Crossing was abruptly closed in early May, by the tyrannical regime, according to an update, released by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, on Friday.

The aid has dropped from a daily average of 169 trucks in April, to 94 trucks per day in May, to less than 80 trucks per day in June and July, the update added.

The Zionist Forces said in a statement that, the airstrike they carried out yesterday morning, allegedly targeted a Hamas military headquarters.

They allegedly said that, the headquarters was located in a school compound near a mosque, serving as a shelter for civilians in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood in Gaza City.

“The command and control centre served as a hideout for Hamas 'terrorists and commanders,' from which various attacks were planned and advanced against troops and the State of Israel,” the statement said.

According to the Zionist army, many measures were taken before the attack, to reduce the chance of harming civilians, including the use of precision weaponry, optical means, and intelligence information. Yet, more than 100 innocent Palestinian civilians were murdered brutally.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Zionist attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 39,699, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, on Thursday.– NNN-XINHUA