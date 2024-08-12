Aspire Summer Camp 2024 Attracts 130 Participants

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Aspire Zone Foundation successfully concluded Aspire Summer Camp on August 8 2024. The camp kicked off on July 21, 2024 with the participation of more than 130 kids at Ladies Sports Hall.

The closing ceremony began with a welcome speech from the summer camp organizers, who welcomed parents and attendees. After that, a friendly match was held between the Qatari team players and a group of camp kids, which added an atmosphere of enthusiasm and interaction during the ceremony.

The match was followed by a certificate distribution ceremony, where the coaches, sponsors, volunteers and participating kids were honoured. After the coronation ceremony ended, Meryal Water Park organised an entertainment show for kids, which added a touch of fun and joy to the ceremony. The ceremony concluded with a group photo bringing together the organisers and the kids.

Commenting on the successful conclusion of the camp, Events Manager, at Aspire Logistics Idrees Mohammed Al Sharshani, said:“I am pleased with the success of the conclusion of Aspire Summer Camp in its ninth edition. The preparation for which took three months of continuous work with an integrated work team, and we attracted more than 130 kids from boys and girls, the camp was held four days a week, and included 4 field visits.

“We made strenuous efforts to ensure the success of the camp and provide an integrated sports, entertainment and educational environment. We extend our sincere thanks to the supporters, parents, and organizers for their great contributions to achieving this success and adding it to our record.”The summer camp included a variety of innovative sports and educational activities, such as video games, learning the arts of drawing, trainings in football, volleyball and basketball, in addition to swimming lessons.

The camp activities also included field visits to prominent sites such as the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum 321, the Rail Company, Al Hadaf Shooting Range, and the Trampo Extreme.

Aspire Summer Camp 2024 has successfully concluded, underscoring Aspire Zone Foundation commitment to providing the kids with unique educational and entertaining experiences. This edition of the camp comes in partnership with the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum 321, Rail Company, Sports Lab Academy, Get Started Sports Center, Al Hadaf Shooting Range, Marial Water Park, and Ocean Medical Center.