Google offers simplified process for users to remove deepfake content

(MENAFN) has introduced a simplified process for users to remove unauthorized “explicit deepfake content” from search results, aiming to reduce the potential harm that may arise from the spread of such material. The company has emphasized that it is willing to remove "intimate or explicit" photos and videos that were created or shared without the consent of the individuals involved, provided that a specific form is completed.



Earlier this month, Google announced its commitment to cracking down on explicit, non-consensual deepfake and making it easier for individuals to request their removal from search results. The company acknowledged that the spread of offensive deepfake content can be deeply troubling for those affected.



If explicit photos or videos of you appear in a Google search or on a webpage, the most straightforward way to request their removal is by filling out Google’s “private web” form.



Once on the form page, you’ll need to select the option “Contains nudity or sexual material,” then choose your country of residence so that Google can provide a form tailored to your location. After clicking “Next,” a new page will prompt you to describe the content by choosing one of three options, then proceed by clicking “Next” again. You will then be required to provide some personal details, including your legal name, email address, and information on whose behalf you are acting.



Additionally, the form will ask you to provide the URL where you encountered the deepfake content, attach a screenshot for reference, and explain why you want it removed. After completing all required fields, click the "Submit" button. Google will then verify the information and, if accurate, remove the content from its search results. It’s crucial to note that Google requires a digital signature on the form, which carries the same legal weight as a physical signature, so ensure that all information is accurately provided before submission.

