Jassim And Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation's Sharifa Hospital Improves Healthcare In Marrakech

Sharifa Hospital, built by Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation, is an important tributary of the system in the city of Marrakech in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The hospital played a vital role in supporting efforts to advance the city's health sector since its opening in 2022 by improving the services and diversifying the medical specialities it provides, which has contributed greatly in increasing the number of beneficiaries.



The hospital is equipped with latest technology.

The most important medical specialities provided by the hospital are the surgery department, the emergency and intensive care department, and other departments that include many specialities, including obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, general medicine, and the internal medicine departments, in addition to providing an advanced laboratory for medical analysis and a radiology department, as well as a pharmacy and other facilities.



Doctors working in the operating room.

- Statistics

Sharifa Hospital received more than 13,608 patients during the first half of this year, distributed across various medical specialities provided by the clinics. The hospital performed more than 212 surgical operations, including 147 specialised urological surgeries and 51 orthopaedic surgeries, in addition to five cesarean operations.



Surgeons operate on a patient at the hospital.

- Advanced health system

The importance of Sharifa Hospital stems from the deep belief of the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation that an advanced health system is needed for the development of societies and their ability to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable renaissance.



Staff receiving patients in hospital clinics.

Based on this vision, Sharifa Hospital is considered a practical example of the institution's approach, which will contribute, in cooperation with other centres operating in the city of Marrakech, to enhancing the health sector and facilitating access to medical services with ease and simplicity for those seeking them from the people of the region.

This is in addition to its role in reducing the pressure on other health centres at the quantitative level, and thus improving the quality of those services at the level of diagnosis and treatment for thousands of patients annually.