Arab Parliament Condemns Israeli Occupation School Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament on Saturday strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's shelling of Al-Tabin school, which was used as a shelter for displaced Palestinians east of Gaza, killing more than 100 Palestinians and injuring dozens of children, women and elderly people.

In a statement, the Arab Parliament said that this "inhumane act" is a flagrant violation and disregard for all international laws and norms.

The committed this massacre at a time when efforts are being combined to reach a final and permanent ceasefire in Gaza Strip, reflecting the criminal nature of the occupation that insists on not complying with any agreements and committing genocide, added the statement.

It called on the international community and the UN Security Council to take immediate action to stop these serious violations and ensure the protection of Palestinians, renewing its demand to hold the occupation leaders accountable for the crimes they commit against innocent civilians.

The Arab Parliament also affirmed full solidarity with Palestinians in the face of these attacks, calling for achieving a just and comprehensive peace that ends the occupation and guarantees the legitimate rights of Palestinians, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State with Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

