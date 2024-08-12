Jiwan's Distinctively Doha Flavours Delight Parisian Palate

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Jiwan, flagship restaurant of the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), has successfully concluded its week-long takeover of Le Dalí at Le Meurice hotel in Paris. As the world gathered for the Olympics, Jiwan brought Distinctively Doha flavours to the heart of the city, leaving a lasting impression on Parisian palates.

Throughout the week, Jiwan showcased authentic Middle Eastern cuisine expertly prepared by Head Chef Morgan Perrigaud, Executive Chef Jeremy Cheminade and Executive Pastry Chef Lucas Fourdrinier. The menu, blending traditional ingredients and modern culinary techniques, highlighted the rich cultural heritage and diverse flavours of Doha. Guests enjoyed desserts crafted by Chef Lucas Fourdrinier, along with a special creation from renowned pastry chef Cédric Grolet.

Le Dalí provided the perfect setting for Jiwan's culinary showcase, the restaurant's sophisticated ambiance and attentive service allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the flavours and traditions of Doha.

The week-long event attracted a diverse audience including food enthusiasts, Parisians and international guests visiting the city for the Olympics. The positive reception from diners underscored the success of Jiwan's Parisian venture, with diners praising the restaurant for its authenticity and creativity.

Head Chef Morgan Perrigaud expressed gratitude for the opportunity to bring Doha's culinary heritage to Paris:“We are thrilled by the warm reception and appreciation for our food,” he said.“Our goal was to offer an authentic and innovative taste of Doha, and we are delighted that our efforts resonated with the Parisian audience.”