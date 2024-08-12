Yuan On The Brink Of A Breakthrough

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Chinese yuan is emerging as the next major currency to closely monitor in the aftermath of the dramatic reversal of the Japanese yen carry trade.



The yen carry trade's unraveling is now front and center for global investors, many of whom are now speculating on the potential implications for the yuan.

Central to this discussion is the widening gap between US interest rates and those in Japan and China – a disparity that has been instrumental in fueling carry trades.

These trades involve borrowing in currencies with low interest rates and investing in those with higher yields, a strategy that can be profitable but is fraught with risk, especially when market conditions shift abruptly.

In recent weeks, we've seen the Bank of Japan implement a rate hike coupled with growing expectations of coming US rate cuts.

These factors have catalyzed the rapid unwinding of carry trades in the yen, which in turn has dramatically altered the currency's trajectory.



The yen, which had plummeted to 38-year lows against the US dollar in mid-July at 161.7, whipsawed to its strongest position against the greenback this year and is now trading at around 147 to the buck.

