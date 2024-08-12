Agency People News In Brief (August 12, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Ogilvy has named Shannon Walsh to the newly created position of chief operating officer for North America. In this expanded role, Walsh (pictured) will oversee agency operations, marketing and communications, and innovation for the region, while continuing to lead the PR, influence and social business as president of North America PR. She joined Ogilvy in 2004.



SAN FRANCISCO - Hotwire Global has appointed Natalia Sandin as senior VP, consumer for North America. Sandin brings two decades of experience to the role, having worked with major brands like Adobe, Campari, Dolby, and HP. She most recently served as Navan VP of corporate marketing. She will oversee the agency's consumer practice and spearhead new business opportunities.



NASHVILLE - Unlock Health has appointed three new marketing leaders. Matt Russell, most recently head of digital acquisition for Hinge Health, has joined as general manager of performance marketing. Ben Fuqua, formerly senior VP of analytics at Revive, has been named group lead and senior VP of analytics. Brian Parris joins as head of growth, integrated marketing from CVS Health, where he was CMO of ActiveHealth management and HDMS.



CHICAGO - CG Life has named Scott Thompson as its new chief financial officer. Thompson brings 20 years of financial management expertise to the role and will oversee the agency's financial operations while playing a key leadership role in shaping business strategy. Most recently, Thompson served as CFO and executive team member of BBJ La Tavola, a leading rental service company for luxury event accessories.

