Jenin: Two Palestinian Youths, Including Detainee, Succumb To Wounds By Israeli Gunfire

A Palestinian youth has Sunday evening succumbed to the wounds he sustained from Israeli gunfire in Jenin during the occupation's most recent aggression on the city and its refugee camp.

Director of Jenin Governmental Hospital Wissam Bakr told WAFA that Subh Ahmad Subhi Al-Baz, 36, from the city of Jenin, died of his serious injury last week.

Five young men were killed when the forces shelled a vehicle in the eastern neighborhood of the city of Jenin last Tuesday and six others were by shrapnel and bullets, including Al-Baz.

Meanwhile, the General Authority of Civil Affairs confirmed this evening that it had been informed that the

wounded detainee Kifah Dabaia, from Jenin camp, has succumbed to his wounds.

Dabaia along with other youths

Jihad Jamal Muhammad Hussein and Hamada Farahti were shot by the Israeli occupation forces before they were detained on August 6 during a military raid of the village of Kafr Qud and besieging a house.

Walid Jamal Muhammad Hussein, 33, and Khader Hussein Khader Abu Qatna, 33, were also killed and their bodies were detained and held by the Israeli forces.

With the killing of Dabaia and Al-Baz, the death toll in the West Bank has risen to 622 since October 7, 2023, including 145 children and 9 women.