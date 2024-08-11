Zelensky On Fire In Energodar: Russia Using ZNPP For Blackmail

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has been using Zaporizhzhia NPP for blackmail since the day they seized the facility and as long as they maintain control over the so the situation is not normal.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine stated this via social media, commenting on the blaze started by the Russians, reports Ukrinform.

"Enerhodar. We have recorded from Nikopol that the Russian occupiers have started a fire on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, radiation levels are within norm. However, as long as the Russian terrorists maintain control over the nuclear plant, the situation is not and cannot be normal. Since the first day of its seizure, Russia has been using the Zaporizhzhia NPP only to blackmail Ukraine, all of Europe, and the world.," the head of state said. The President emphasized that Ukraine is waiting for the reaction of the world, the reaction of the IAEA.

"Russia must be held accountable for this. Only Ukrainian control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP can guarantee a return to normalcy and complete safety," Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians, with an unclear purpose, started a fire in a cooling tower on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP they captured.

Earlier, the IAEA stated that intense fires near the Zaporizhzhya NPP, which is temporarily occupied by Russia, are becoming another challenge facing Europe's largest nuclear power plant, endangering its external power supply.

