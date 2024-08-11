Removing Restrictions On Long-Range Strikes Can Save Thousands Of Lives - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Experts document every Russian missile strike and know exactly from which region in Russia it was launched so removing restrictions on long-range strikes targeting launch sites will save thousands of human lives.

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky , who spoke in an evening address to the nation, seen by Ukrinform.

Ukrainian forces shot down more than 50 Shahed kamikaze drones last night along, Zelensky recalled, adding that Russia also launched four ballistic missiles from Voronezh region.

"We document all locations from which the Russian launches strikes – including the Belgorod region, the Kursk region, and other areas. Since the beginning of this summer alone, almost 2,000 strikes have been made on our Sumy region from districts of the Kursk region only: artillery, mortars, drones. We also document every missile strike. And every one of these strikes deserves a fair response," Zelensky underlined.

The head of state noted that one of the North Korean missiles that targeted Kyiv region last night killed two people a father and four-year-old son, leaving another three people injured.

"Our experts have precisely identified the type of missile, and we know the exact area of Russian territory from which it was launched," Zelensky noted, adding that it would be quite fair for Ukrainians“to be able to respond to this terror in the way necessary to stop it”, implying“long-range strikes on missile launch sites from Russia” and“destruction of Russian military logistics".

He emphasized that terror must always lose as this is the basic principle of protecting life.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Zelensky said Ukraine keeps working with partners in order to further strengthen its air defense network.