Abducted Son Reunited With Parents After 14 Years Of Search

Chinese couple in southern China reunited with abducted son after 14-year search on an emotional ceremony on Monday that inspired a hit movie.

Sun Zhuo, 18, was abducted in the city of Shenzhen in 2007 at age 4, but his parents never gave up hope they would see him again.

Sun Haiyang and Peng Siying, his parents, sold properties to fund their search, and offered a reward of up to $31,000 for information on his whereabouts, Chinese state reported.

Over the years, Sun Haiyang said he had traveled to nearly every region of China to look for his son, according to a website run by the Ministry of Public Security.

“Dearest,” a 2014 film by Hong Kong director Peter Chan based on Sun's story grossed more than $50 million at the box office, according to IMDb, and brought the pervasive issue of child abduction and trafficking in China into the spotlight.

Sun's identity was confirmed by DNA analysis, state media reported.

