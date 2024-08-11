World Elephant Day 2024: 7 countries with the most number of Elephants

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Elephants are majestic creatures found in various parts of the world, each country boasting its own population of these incredible animals. The following seven countries have the largest elephant populations, each playing a crucial role in their conservation and protection

Botswana is home to largest population of African elephants. The country's national parks Chobe National Park, the Okavango Delta, provide safe haven for over 130,000 elephants

Tanzania boasts significant elephant numbers, particularly in the Selous Game Reserve and the Serengeti National Park. It has a population of around 100,000 elephants

Zimbabwe's diverse landscapes, including Hwange National Park and the Zambezi National Park, support a substantial elephant population of approximately 80,000



Kenya is renowned for its wildlife conservation efforts, hosts a large elephant population, estimated at around 70,000. The Amboseli National Park, Tsavo National Parks are vital

South Africa, with its well-managed reserves like Kruger National Park, is home to a notable population of African elephants, numbering around 40,000

India is the primary habitat for Asian elephants, with a population of about 30,000. Key areas include the Western Ghats and the northeastern states

Myanmar has a significant population of Asian elephants, estimated at around 20,000. The country's dense forests and protected areas, such as the Hukaung Valley Wildlife Sanctuary