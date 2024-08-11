Denmark To Tighten Border Controls Following Surge In Shootings Involving Swedish Teenagers
Date
8/11/2024 3:11:03 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Since April, Denmark has reported 25 incidents involving Swedish
teenagers, referred to as "child soldiers," who have been engaged
in "dirty work" for Danish criminal gangs. In one of the recent
incidents, a gang member was killed, Azernews
reports.
Denmark will tighten border controls with Sweden following an
increase in shootings involving Swedish teenagers, announced
Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard.
"We are strengthening controls, partly to improve security and
partly to prevent Swedish child soldiers on contract from crossing
the border to Copenhagen for gang-related activities," said
Hummelgaard.
The Minister of Justice stated that since April, the police have
documented the recruitment of at least 25 Swedish teenagers.
On August 7, a 43-year-old man associated with the "Family
Loyal" gang was shot dead in Copenhagen. A 42-year-old woman was
injured in the same conflict. In the past two weeks, three
shootings have been linked to "child soldiers," and three Swedish
minors have been arrested.
The minister described this as a "terrible phenomenon,"
condemning the practice of Danish gangs recruiting young Swedes for
criminal activities. According to him, the "strings" in gang
conflicts are being pulled by individuals from non-Western
countries, such as Lebanon, Iraq, and the UAE. "We don't want to
accept that," Hummelgaard said.
