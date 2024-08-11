Tesla Halts Orders For Base Cybertruck Model, Offers $100,000 Version
Date
8/11/2024 3:11:03 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Tesla has halted orders for the base $61,000 version of its
Cybertruck and is now offering the $100,000 model for immediate
order and delivery this month, Azernews
reports.
The company shared this update, noting that both supply and
demand for the Cybertruck are being closely monitored by investors
and enthusiasts. Elon Musk has heavily invested in the truck's
development and aims to produce 200,000 units annually.
In October, Musk announced that Tesla had received 1 million
reservations for the Cybertruck. Some customers are awaiting the
less expensive versions, citing concerns over the higher price and
reduced driving range compared to earlier estimates.
MENAFN11082024000195011045ID1108542266
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.