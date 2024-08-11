Tesla Halts Orders For Base Cybertruck Model, Offers $100,000 Version

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tesla has halted orders for the base $61,000 version of its Cybertruck and is now offering the $100,000 model for immediate order and delivery this month, Azernews reports.

The company shared this update, noting that both and demand for the Cybertruck are being closely monitored by investors and enthusiasts. Elon Musk has heavily invested in the truck's development and aims to produce 200,000 units annually.

In October, Musk announced that Tesla had received 1 million reservations for the Cybertruck. Some customers are awaiting the less expensive versions, citing concerns over the higher price and reduced driving range compared to earlier estimates.