What's Inside The Gold Box? The Paris Olympics' Special Gift To Medallists

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Paris 2024 Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will officially come to an end during the Closing Ceremony this evening, August 11, at 10pm Doha time. But even after 17 days of intense competition, many are still curious about what's actually inside the rectangular box that hold on the podium.

"I thought the box was for holding the medals," said Clark Cesar while browsing photos of his compatriot, Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo when the received the first of his two consecutive Olympic medals.

When awardees stand on the podium, medals shining around their necks, they're also handed something intriguing-a slender, gold box. So, what's inside this box?

Isn't the box meant for the medals? Many assumed so, but it turns out there's more to the story. According to the Olympics official website, alongside their medal, athletes are gifted the official Paris Games poster, carefully tucked into the 40-centimetre box.

Spain's Sergio Gomez (centre) and teammates hold boxes with the Olympic Games poster as they celebrate after winning the men's final football match between France and Spain during Paris 2024 at the Parc des Princes in Paris on August 9, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

In past Olympics, hosts have given athletes items like stuffed animals or bouquet of flowers, but Paris has taken a more artistic approach this time.

Australian paddler Jessica Fox, who took home two gold medals in canoe and kayak races, shared a glimpse of the keepsake on .“Usually, we get a mascot or flowers, but this time it's something more unique, and I think it's a really cool concept,” she said.

Fox revealed the vibrant poster with gold details, which matches the color of the athlete's medal-gold, silver, or bronze.

Image: Paris2024 on X

In an article published on The Peninsula website on March 4, 2024, it mentioned that the art deco-style poster was created by renowned illustrator Ugo Gattoni, who spent six months deciding which colours to use, and more than 2,000 hours working on the poster's design and production.

In the same article, Joachim Roncin, the design director for the 2024 Paris Olympics, explained that he wanted the poster to be far more than just a logo and date.“I wanted something flamboyant, rich, and colourful,” he said, drawing inspiration from the art deco and art nouveau styles found throughout Paris in restaurants and subway entrances.

"Oh, that's great because some athletes can't bring flowers home due to flora and fauna restrictions at certain airports, said Clark. "It's nice that they can frame and display the poster alongside their medals instead."

Large versions of these posters can also be seen on billboards across Paris, adding to the Games' unique artistic flair. You can purchase the same poster from the website as well.